Soulja Boy Being Sued for Stealing Company's Catchphrase

August 4, 2010 11:21 PM | Soulja Boy



Clement Brown Jr., owner of clothing line Laundry Money, is suing Rapper Soulja Boy for stealing the company's catchphrase.  Brown filed a lawsuit in Michigan accusing the artist, his S.O.D. Money Gang Entertainment company and several associates of stealing the firm’s slogan and using it as their “code of honor.” 

Clement Brown Jr. and Laundry Money is seeking money for damages for loss of sales, lost profits, loss of good will, copyright infringement and injunction to prevent the further use of the slogan.

In the lawsuit, Laundry Money’s claims the following were copyrighted in 2008:

“grind…hustle hard…double up…
flip…stack…get your weight up…
save…cop…invest…re-cop…reinvest….
buy property…network…build credit…stay determined…”
However Soulja Boy just added lines to Brown’s slogan which reads:
“Grind..Hustle..Double Up..Flip..Stack..Get Yo Weight Up..Save..Shop..Invest..Recoup.
Own Your Own Business..Buy Property..Network..Build Credit..Stay Determined..Stay Focused..
Stay Dedicated..Never Lie To your Higher Authority..Have Goals..Always Remember money First…
Gang Color Yellow and Green…Never Snitch..etc…”
soulja-boy.jpg 

